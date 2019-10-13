Russia's Daniil Medvedev remarkably reached his ninth final of the season as he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(5) 7-5 at the Shanghai Masters on Saturday.

US Open runner-up Medvedev, chasing his fourth ATP Tour title in a breakthrough 2019 season, will meet Germany's Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final.

Third seed Medvedev won 84% of his first-serve points and saved four of five break points to improve his win-loss record for the calendar year.

The tiebreak saw the first 10 points won by the server before Medvedev pounced to capture the opening set as Greek sixth seed Tsitsipas struggled with his backhand.

Serving for the match at 5-4, Medvedev conceded a break after committing four errors.

But he shook off the disappointment by breaking Tsitsipas in the next game and went on to book a spot in his sixth straight final with a clinical serve and volley combination.

Tsitsipas Thwarted

"To be honest, I really felt good today and I felt like I could win this match. I didn't feel bad," said Tsitsipas, who has yet to beat Medvedev after five career meetings.