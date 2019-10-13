Valtteri Bottas roared to victory in the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday as Mercedes clinched the Formula One constructors' championship for the sixth year in a row.

The result left the Finn as the only driver who can deny team mate Lewis Hamilton a sixth drivers' title, meaning Mercedes are sure of an unprecedented sixth successive championship double.

Hamilton, who took an extra point for fastest lap, finished third with an overall lead of 64 points and four races remaining. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was second after starting on pole position.

Bottas, who started third on the grid, pulled ahead of Vettel and team-mate Charles Leclerc almost immediately and then used an effective two-stop pit strategy to finish 11.376 seconds ahead of Vettel.

Bottas' teammate and championship leader Hamilton was third.

"Starting third is never easy here but there's no point giving up," Bottas said.

"I had a really nice car and Sebastian had an issue, so it was good to get the lead. Really proud of the team, sixth title in a row is so impressive."

With Bottas holding a comfortable lead over the closing laps at the Suzuka Circuit, there was a fierce battle for second place between Vettel and Hamilton.

Hamilton made a desperate attempt to pass Vettel over the final two laps but was unable to pull ahead. But the podium finishes for Bottas and Hamilton ensured Mercedes won their sixth-consecutive constructors' championship.

Vettel started from pole position but got off to a bad start.

Race stewards investigated Vettel over a potential jump-start but ruled that he didn't.