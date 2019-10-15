POLITICS
2 MIN READ
EURO 2020 quals: Turkey draw France 1-1, top group
France, the home team scored the opening goal in the 76th minute, with a header by Olivier Giroud from a corner kick. However, Turkey gave a quick response with its own header goal by Kaan Ayhan in the 82nd minute.
EURO 2020 quals: Turkey draw France 1-1, top group
Players of Turkey make a formal salute after the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier Group H soccer match between France and Turkey at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France on October 14, 2019. / AA
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
October 15, 2019

Turkey's national football team drew France 1-1 in an away match on Monday to remain at top of Group H in the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers.

At Monday's showdown at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, the latest World Cup champions France dominated the goalless first half at home.

The home team scored the opening goal in the 76th minute, with a header by Olivier Giroud from a corner kick.

However, Turkey gave a quick response with its own header goal by Kaan Ayhan in the 82nd minute.

Turkish players celebrated by making a soldier's salute to dedicate their goal to the Turkish soldiers who are currently in Syria's north for Operation Peace Spring.

The celebration was not televised by French TV direction.

Top two teams in each group will qualify directly for UEFA EURO 2020.

RECOMMENDED

Both Turkey and France have big chances to reach EURO final.

On Friday, Turkey beat Albania 1-0 in the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers to top the Group H.

Meanwhile France won against Iceland 1-0 in Friday's away game to chase Turkey perseveringly in the group standings.

Turkey won six games out of eight group matches to score 19 points.

Sitting on the second spot, France also earned 19 points in eight matches.

Iceland were on the third spot as they had 15 points.

In June, Turkey defeated France for the first time ever in its history, 2-0, to lead the Group H.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea