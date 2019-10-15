Turkey's national football team drew France 1-1 in an away match on Monday to remain at top of Group H in the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers.

At Monday's showdown at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, the latest World Cup champions France dominated the goalless first half at home.

The home team scored the opening goal in the 76th minute, with a header by Olivier Giroud from a corner kick.

However, Turkey gave a quick response with its own header goal by Kaan Ayhan in the 82nd minute.

Turkish players celebrated by making a soldier's salute to dedicate their goal to the Turkish soldiers who are currently in Syria's north for Operation Peace Spring.

The celebration was not televised by French TV direction.

Top two teams in each group will qualify directly for UEFA EURO 2020.