The Bulgarian government says it has detained four football fans linked to making racist gestures, including Nazi salutes, during a European Championship qualifying match against England.

Bulgarian fans also directed monkey noises at England's black players during the match, which was halted twice in an effort to stop the racist abuse. England won the match 6-0.

The Ministry of Interior says police have "detained four people, whose involvement in what happened is being clarified".

The ministry says any evidence collected will be handed over to prosecutors.

In the fallout from Monday's game, the president of the country's football federation has resigned and the Bulgarian special police forces have raided the federation offices.

England footballers slam Bulgaria

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings were targeted in Sofia by many Bulgarian fans who called them monkeys.

"Feeling sorry for Bulgaria to be represented by such idiots in their stadium. Anyway, 6-0 and we go back home, at least we did our job. Safe travel to our fans, u guys did well," Sterling tweeted early Tuesday.

"Very proud moment for me and my family tonight to make my England debut. The unfortunate incidents in the game were handled as well as possible & proud of how we handled it," Mings tweeted.

Rashford said that this type of behavior is unacceptable and should not happen in this day and age.

"Also been told what the Bulgaria captain did at half-time. To stand alone and do the right thing takes courage and acts like that shouldn’t go unnoticed.