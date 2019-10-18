Sending humans to Mars isn't just a new frontier for scientists, it's also one for designers.

International design firm Hassell is showcasing a full-scale prototype Mars habitat, its inflatable living pods are intended to be shielded from radiation by Martian dust.The philosophy is to make maximum use of the materials to hand. The structure has been developed as a harmonious, domed, shell-like shape, which makes use of every inch of space."So, these racks are able to move, so that way we can actually kind of create much more space," explains Xavier De Kestelier, head of design technology and innovation at Hassell."Here, we can go in, do something, once we've done, once we've our clothes, we can just kind of close it all off and go into the lab over there, for example."Key to the habitat's design is sustainability - the flooring is made from bamboo, the furniture is 3D-printed with recycled plastics, perhaps from packaging or science experiments."We had to think very sustainable to make it work. The shell structure, the protection shield is made out of Martian dust," says De Kestelier.

'New Horizons'

But what are future Martians going to wear? London fashion studio Raeburn has created this stylish Mars apparel.

Its "New Horizons" collection is inspired by the adaptive reuse approach.

It uses lightweight insulating material designed by NASA for space exploration, including solar blankets and parachutes.

"Sustainability is not a thing, is not a trend. It's a very real reality in this instance," says performance director Graeme Raeburn.

"You've got an absolutely limited amount of resource, there is no restock coming, you can't pop out to the shops and go and get something.