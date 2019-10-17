George Coetzee and Ryan Fox carded six-under-par 65s to share the lead in the French Open first round on Thursday as the European Tour returned to Le Golf National in Paris a year after the course hosted the Ryder Cup.

Making the most of good scoring conditions in the morning, Coetzee started with two birdies and picked up three more shots from the sixth hole to surge ahead as he reached the turn in 31.

The 33-year-old South African sank two more birdies on the back nine before dropping his only shot on the penultimate green.

Coetzee has four victories on the European Tour and finished runner-up at the Qatar Masters this season.

“It was almost perfect,” said Coetzee, who finished with his best opening round score of the year.

“I played really well. It’s nice to be in the mix again. It’s been kind of a hard, long year but it feels like the game is coming along nicely.”