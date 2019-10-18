POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Kosovo, Russia teams to be kept apart in UEFA competitions
UEFA added that two matches already scheduled between Kosovo and Russia in the women’s Euro 2021 qualifying tournament would go ahead, but on neutral venues.
Kosovo, Russia teams to be kept apart in UEFA competitions
A logo is pictured on UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, April 15, 2016. / Reuters
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
October 18, 2019

Teams from Kosovo and Russia will be kept apart in UEFA competition indefinitely because of security risks, European football’s governing body said on Friday.

“Having taken account of the security risks surrounding matches between teams from Russia and Kosovo, the (emergency panel) decided that the two teams shall no longer be drawn against each other in any future UEFA competitions until further notice,” said UEFA in a statement.

UEFA added that two matches already scheduled between Kosovo and Russia in the women’s Euro 2021 qualifying tournament would go ahead, but on neutral venues. 

The first meeting was due to be played on Oct. 4 but was postponed until a date to be decided.

Kosovo was granted full membership of UEFA and FIFA in 2016 despite strong opposition from Serbia.

RECOMMENDED

UEFA often keeps teams apart where it considers that matches could be politically sensitive.

At the draw for the Euro 2020 qualifying competition, Kosovo-Serbia, Russia-Ukraine, Armenia-Azerbaijan and Spain-Gibraltar were all kept apart.

Russian and Ukrainian teams have been kept separated following Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014. 

This also meant that Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk could be not drawn against Russia’s Lokomotiv Moscow or Zenit St Petersburg in this season’s Champions League.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect