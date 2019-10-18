CULTURE
Number of new Netflix shows to dwarf those from Disney, Apple at launch
By number of original episodes, Netflix will dominate the quarter, though Disney and Apple both have highly anticipated new series with A-list Hollywood stars.
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
October 18, 2019

Streaming video leader Netflix Inc is planning to release around 62 new original productions, including films, series, documentaries, and comedy specials, from October to December as it braces for the debut of rival services from Apple Inc and Walt Disney Co in November.

By number of original episodes, Netflix will dominate the quarter, though Disney and Apple both have highly anticipated new series with A-list Hollywood stars.

Apple has earmarked billions of dollars to create original programming for its streaming service, Apple TV+, slated to launch on Nov. 1. It will debut with nine original shows.

Disney+ has several new shows and will offer a library of more than 1,000 movies and series from its studios such as Marvel, Pixar and Lucasfilm at launch on Nov. 12. Ten original series or films will be available when it debuts.

Here is a list of some shows coming from the various streaming services:

Netflix:

The Irishman, El Camino, The Crown: Season 3, Bojack Horseman Season 6.

Disney+:

Star Wars series, The Lady and the Tramp, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Noelle, High School Musical: The Musical.

Apple TV+:

The Morning Show, For All Mankind, See, Dickinson, Oprah Winfrey’s Book Club.

SOURCE:Reuters
