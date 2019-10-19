Andrea Gandini, a 22-year-old Roman sculptor, is making a growing name for himself by turning the Eternal City’s dead tree stumps into much-admired pieces of art.

Gandini, who began his tree carvings around five years ago, chipped away at his 66th stump in the huge Villa Pamphili park on Friday.

He has plenty of raw material to work with. Rome is known as one of the greenest cities in Europe, with its 313,000 trees filling its many parks and lining the streets in the city center.

However, many were planted nearly a century ago and are now weak or dying. Seeing how they were neglected made Gandini want to act.

“I had been sculpting wood since I was a kid, in my garage. Then I chose to carve a stump that was out on the street. That is how I chose to start carving stumps in Rome,” he said, as he worked on his latest creation.

He said he liked to meet people while working and had no personal claim to the faces, animals and other artwork carved out the stumps.

“It takes me about a week to finish one sculpture, then it becomes everyone’s. It’s a passion and a bit of a fixation,” he added, as passers-by stopped to admire his work and take photos with their phones.