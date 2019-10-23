CULTURE
3 MIN READ
'Jeffersons,' 'Diff'rent Strokes' producer Al Burton dies
During his 1972-83 tenure with Tandem Productions, Burton helped produce series including "One Day at a Time," ''Fernwood 2 Night" and "Diff'rent Strokes," as well as "The Jeffersons" and the satirical soap opera "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman."
'Jeffersons,' 'Diff'rent Strokes' producer Al Burton dies
Gary Coleman, center, hugs fellow "Different Strokes" television series actors Danny Cooksey, left and Soleil Moon Frye Thursday, Jan. 3, 1985 on the series set in the Universal City section of Los Angeles. / AP Archive
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
October 23, 2019

Al Burton, a TV producer whose six-decade career included an eclectic mix of beauty pageants, variety and game shows and groundbreaking comedies including "The Jeffersons" and "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman," died Tuesday. He was 91.

Burton died at his home in San Mateo, California, where he had been in hospice care, according to family friend and spokesman Damon Schwartz. The cause was not disclosed.

During his 1972-83 tenure with Tandem Productions, founded by Norman Lear and Bud Yorkin, Burton helped produce series including "One Day at a Time," ''Fernwood 2 Night" and "Diff'rent Strokes," as well as the "All in the Family" spinoff "The Jeffersons" and the satirical soap opera "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman."

Burton started his own production company with a focus on TV programs aimed at younger viewers, including "Charles in Charge" and "The New Lassie." He also joined with Ben Stein, the actor-writer who was a longtime friend, to produce "Win Ben Stein's Money," which won four Daytime Emmy Awards and launched the career of Jimmy Kimmel.

Born in 1928 in Columbus, Ohio, Burton graduated from Northwestern University in 1948 and headed for Los Angeles. He launched his first show, "Tele-Teen Reporter," for a local LA station, following it up with more shows aimed at teens. Other early credits included the Miss Teen-Age America Pageant (later Miss Teen USA), a weekly talk show with musician and actor Oscar Levant, and "Wink Martindale's Dance Party."

RECOMMENDED

Burton also produced music concerts under the Teen-Age Fair Inc. banner starting in 1962, with emerging acts that included the Rolling Stones, The Doors and Cream. The company staged live and televised concerts and pageants through 1969, when he sold it. Burton went on to produce TV music-variety specials and series in the same vein, including "Hollywood A Go Go" and "Romp!!!"

Burton, who retired to the San Francisco Bay area in 2006, is survived by his wife, Sally Burton, and their daughter, Jennifer Burton Werbe.

___

This story has been corrected to say Burton was born in Columbus, Ohio, not San Mateo, California.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump