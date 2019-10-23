Global health officials will announce on Thursday a partial victory in the decades-long fight to end polio, with a second of three strains of the crippling virus certified as eradicated worldwide.

The ending of wild poliovirus type 3––also known as WPV3––will be the third human disease-causing pathogen to be eradicated in history after smallpox was declared wiped out in 1980 and wild poliovirus type 2 (WPV2) in 2015.

Polio spreads in vulnerable populations in areas where there is no immunity and sanitation is poor. It invades the nervous system and can cause irreversible paralysis within hours.

It cannot be cured, but infection can be prevented by vaccination.

A dramatic reduction in case numbers worldwide in recent decades has been largely due to intense national and regional immunisation campaigns in babies and children.

The last case of polio type 3 was detected in northern Nigeria in 2012 and global health officials have since been conducting intense surveillance to ensure it has gone.

"With no wild poliovirus type 3 detected anywhere in the world since 2012, the Global Commission for the Certification of Poliomyelitis Eradication is anticipated to officially declare this strain as globally eradicated," the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) said in a statement.