Category 2 Hurricane Lorenzo lashed the Azores Islands on Wednesday with heavy rains, powerful winds, and high waves causing power outages, knocking down trees across the mid-Atlantic archipelago, and significantly damaging one island’s main port authorities said.

The hurricane, packing 150 km/h winds, was likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, with only a slow weakening forecast over the next 48 hours, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

The nine islands of the Azores lie about 1,500 km west of the Portuguese mainland and are home to nearly 250,000 people.

"This might be the strongest (hurricane) in the last 20 years," said Carlos Neves, head of the Azores' civil protection authority. "Although it shifted slightly in recent days to the west, it has affected us in a very aggressive way."

The NHC said hurricane-force winds are currently battering the western Azores, while the archipelago's central islands are experiencing tropical storm conditions.

The eye of hurricane Lorenzo is near Flores island in the western Azores but it is expected to move northeast quickly. Hurricane warnings are still in effect for the islands of Flores, Corvo, Faial, Pico, Sao Jorge, Graciosa and Terceira.

Civil Protection said the winds won't gain much more intensity and will eventually become weaker.

Met Eireann, the national meteorological service, issued a status orange wind warning on Wednesday for six counties on the west coast and a yellow warning nationwide for Thursday night and Friday morning.

According to the Azores Civil Protection Agency, the hurricane felled trees and power lines as it passed just west of the Portuguese island chain. Schools were cancelled and government offices were closed as people were told to remain indoors Wednesday