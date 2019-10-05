American Simone Biles landed the triple-double on the floor exercise and the double-double dismount off the balance beam at the world gymnastics championships in Stuttgart, Germany on Saturday to have two new skills named after her.

The triple-double — a triple-twisting double backflip — on the floor exercise will now officially be named the "Biles II" while the double-double tuck (two flips and two twists) dismount off the beam will simply be called the "Biles".

Gymnasts earn the right to have a skill named after them after they submit it for evaluation and land the move successfully at a major competition.

Biles, who now has four skills named after her, is set to add to her record tally in Stuttgart of 14 gold medals at her fifth world championships.

"I'm pretty pleased because that's how I train beam and it finally felt good to go out there and hit a beam routine...because I feel like every time...I just bomb it," Biles told the Olympic Channel.

"Overall, I still feel like I could do better. My goal going into tonight was to not be great, just to do well. I feel like I accomplished that and made it into finals. Yay!"

The US team topped the qualifying standings with a total of 174.205, followed by China (169.161) and Russia (168.080).

The US, Chinese and Russian women's teams had already earned places at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics while nine other teams — France, Canada, Netherlands, Britain, Italy, Germany, Belgium, Japan and Spain — will join them.