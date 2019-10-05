From weaving to embroidery, the world of textiles — often largely ignored at Western contemporary art showcases — is taking centre stage this weekend at the "Frieze London" art fair.

The prestigious annual showcase, held this year in Regents Park from Thursday to Sunday, has organised a new section called "Woven" devoted entirely to textile fibres.

It features eight solo artists of different generations from a host of countries, including Brazil, the Philippines, China, India and Madagascar, who tackle perhaps surprisingly topical themes.

"(Weaving) had always been a central part of artistic practice everywhere in the world," curator Cosmin Costinas told AFP, explaining the exhibition's name.

"But indeed it was marginalised because it was associated with women," he added, noting "eurocentric" perspectives that the craft was largely non-Western had also fueled its sidelining.

For Cosmin, it was a chance to celebrate textile arts while weaving issues like Britain's "unsolved colonial legacy", with other contemporary matters such as sexism and ethnocentrism.

"There was a strong intention to do something that responds to the current moment, the current mess the UK finds itself," he said, referring to the political turmoil engulfing Britain over Brexit.

'It's been changing'

"Woven" brings together artists like Mrinalini Mukherjee (1949-2015), an Indian sculptor who used dyed and woven hemp, and Pacita Abad (1946-2004), an American-Filipino artist renowned for merging traditional textiles with contemporary painting.

Abad's "Trapunto" canvases, festooned with sequins, shells and swatches of precious textiles, among other things, take on a three-dimensional quality.

"For many people, it was considered craft versus art," said Amrita Jhaveri, owner of the Jhaveri Contemporary gallery in Mumbai, which presents the weavings of Monika Correa at the Frieze.

"But it's been changing for some time now.

"The art world is looking outside the kind of formal art practice to other areas for instance ceramics, or textiles," she added.