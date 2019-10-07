Houston Rockets star James Harden on Monday apologised to China over a tweet by the team's general manager backing Hong Kong's democracy protests that cost the franchise TV exposure and sponsorship in the lucrative Chinese market.

The team and the NBA were forced into defensive mode as China's state broadcaster said it was yanking Rockets games from the air and sponsors abandoned them.

The controversy quickly spread across the Pacific, as commentators and even a US presidential candidate rounded on the league for kowtowing to authoritarian Beijing.

In Tokyo, where the team is playing two exhibition games this week, Harden distanced himself from the controversy raging in the NBA's biggest market outside the US.

"We apologise. We love China," he said, standing alongside fellow Rockets guard Russell Westbrook.

"We love playing there. Both of us, we go there once or twice a year. They show us most support so we appreciate them."

The furore comes after general manager Daryl Morey — whose Rockets attracted a huge following in China after signing superstar Yao Ming in 2002 — posted a tweet Friday featuring the message "Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong".

On Monday, he tried to calm the waters.

"I did not intend my tweet to cause any offence to Rockets fans and friends of mine in China," he tweeted.

"I have always appreciated the significant support our Chinese fans and sponsors have provided and I would hope that those who are upset will know that offending or misunderstanding them was not my intention," Morey added.

'Get out of China'

Semi-autonomous Hong Kong has been battered by four months of increasingly violent pro-democracy protests.

The rallies were ignited by a now-scrapped plan to allow extraditions to mainland China, fuelling fears of an erosion of liberties in Hong Kong under the 50-year "one country, two systems" model China agreed before the 1997 handover from Britain.

The NBA issued its own statement, saying it recognised Morey's views "have offended so many of our friends and fans in China, which is regrettable".

"While Daryl has made it clear that his tweet does not represent the Rockets or the NBA, the values of the league support individuals' educating themselves and sharing their views on matters important to them," said the statement issued by chief communications officer Mike Bass.

But a Chinese-language version of the statement posted on Weibo went further, saying the NBA was "deeply disappointed by the inappropriate remarks".