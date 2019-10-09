POLITICS
2 MIN READ
AC Milan fires coach Marco Giampaolo
Italian sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Marco Giampaolo would be replaced by former Lazio and Inter Milan coach Stefano Pioli.
AC Milan fires coach Marco Giampaolo
AC Milan's manager Marco Giampaolo follows the game during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Fiorentina, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, September 29, 2019. / AFP
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
October 9, 2019

AC Milan sacked coach Marco Giampaolo after the team lost four of their first seven Serie A games of the season, the club said on Tuesday. 

Giampaolo was appointed in June and tasked with trying to end the club’s eight-year trophy drought and take them back to the Champions League after a six-season absence.

Yet his tenure got off to a terrible start and he was ousted despite the club ending a three-match losing streak with victory over Genoa on Saturday. 

“AC Milan announces it has relieved Mr. Marco Giampaolo from his position as coach of the First Team. The Club is grateful to Marco for the work carried out and wishes him all the best to come in his professional career,” the club said in a statement.

RECOMMENDED

Italian sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Giampaolo would be replaced by former Lazio and Inter Milan coach Stefano Pioli. 

Pioli’s last job was at Fiorentina, whom he left in April during his second season in charge. 

Seven-times European champions AC Milan won the last of their 18 Serie A titles in 2011.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat