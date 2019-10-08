AC Milan are set to sack coach Marco Giampaolo after a dreadful start to the season, according to multiple reports in Italy on Tuesday.

The former European giants are 13th in Serie A – three points above the relegation zone.

Giampaolo, 52, replaced Gennaro Gattuso during the summer, but the former Sampdoria boss has suffered four defeats in his first seven games, including a 2-0 loss to city rivals Inter.

Milan went on to lose their next two matches against Torino and Fiorentina before last weekend's 2-1 victory at Genoa.

Former Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti is the 18-time Italian champions' first choice to replace Giampaolo, according to Gazzetto Dello Sport and Sky Sport Italia.