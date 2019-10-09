The mayor of Budapest has irked Hollywood stars including Scarlett Johansson after he used their images and quotes in his re-election campaign.

Johansson protested after the Bors newspaper reported last month that she had praised incumbent mayor Istvan Tarlos who hopes to win another term at a vote on Sunday.

The paper printed a photograph of the pair meeting in the mayor's office while the actress was in Budapest shooting the film "Black Widow", saying she "spoke highly" of Tarlos and his re-election ambitions.

In a statement sent to AFP on Tuesday, the 34-year-old actress said she had merely shared with the mayor her "sincere appreciation for Budapest's hospitality, beauty and charm".

"Contrary to various media reports, I have not expressed support for Mayor Tarlos in the upcoming municipal election," her statement read.