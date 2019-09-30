POLITICS
Rugby World Cup: Scotland keep hopes alive with bonus-point Samoa win
Scotland win 34-0 against Samoa in Kobe that saw Pacific islanders finish a man down.
Scotland's Duncan Taylor in action at Kobe Misaki Stadium, Japan on September 30, 2019.​ / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
September 30, 2019

Scotland revived their Rugby World Cup campaign with a decisive 34-0 win over Samoa in Kobe on Monday that saw the Pacific islanders finish a man down.

The bonus-point win for Gregor Townsend's men could prove vital in a tight Pool A that also involves Ireland and hosts Japan.

The victory was all but assured after a burst of 17 points in eight minutes late in the first half left Scotland 20-0 ahead at the interval.

Scotland wing Sean Maitland and Greig Laidlaw scored tries, both converted by the fly-half who also kicked an early penalty before fullback Stuart Hogg landed the Scots' first Test-match drop goal for more than five years with an audacious effort from just inside the halfway line.

Scotland secured the four-try bonus point with two penalty tries, Ed Fidow shown a pair of yellow cards that meant the Samoa wing saw red six minutes from time.

'We're all delighted'

"We're all delighted to get that bonus point. It means we're still in this World Cup," said Scotland coach Townsend.

"We've two games to go and if we play like we did tonight and improve a couple of aspects, we're very much in this World Cup."

The Scots were in desperate need of a victory to have any hope of reaching the quarter-finals after starting this World Cup with a woeful 27-3 loss to Ireland –– who were, in turn, the victims of a shock 19-12 defeat by hosts Japan that threw Pool A wide open.

'We are [not] down and out'

Scotland next face outsiders Russia in Shizuoka on October 9, with Samoa playing Ireland in Fukuoka three days later.

Samoa coach Steve Jackson insisted his team were not out of the competition yet, with a tough game against Japan in only four days.

"If we get a result against Japan, we are right back in it. By no means do we think we are down and out," he told reporters.

SOURCE:AFP
