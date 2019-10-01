POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Massive iceberg breaks off Antarctica – but it's normal
The iceberg, dubbed D28, broke away from the Amery ice shelf between September 24 and 25, according to observations from European and American satellites. It measures 1,582 square kilometres and contains 315 billion tonnes of ice.
Massive iceberg breaks off Antarctica – but it's normal
(FILES) This file photograph shows a NASA image released on December 20, 2017, and taken November 29, 2017, by Operation IceBridge during a flight to Victoria Land, shows an iceberg floating in Antarctica's McMurdo Sound. / AFP
Mucahid DurmazMucahid Durmaz
October 1, 2019

A more than 1,580 square kilometres iceberg broke off Antarctica in recent days, but the event is part of a normal cycle and is not related to climate change, scientists say.

The iceberg, dubbed D28, broke away from the Amery ice shelf between September 24 and 25, according to observations from European and American satellites.

It measures 1,582 square kilometres, according to the European Copernicus program.

It is about 210 metres (yards) thick and contains 315 billion tonnes of ice, American glaciologist Helen Amanda Fricker said.

The figures are huge, but iceberg production is part of the normal cycle of ice shelves, which are an extension of the ice cap, she said.

"Ice shelves have to lose mass because they gain mass. They want to stay the same size," said Fricker, a professor at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California.

RECOMMENDED

The gain in mass comes from snow falling on the continent and glaciers that move slowly toward the shore.

The east of Antarctica – where D28 broke off – is different from the west of the continent and Greenland, which are rapidly warming due to climate change.

"It's really important that the public doesn't get confused and think that this is climate change," Fricker said.

An iceberg that was three times larger broke off Antarctica two years ago, she said, causing panic at the time.

"It's a fine line because we definitely don't want people to think that climate change isn't happening," Fricker added.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM