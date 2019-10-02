POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Australian teen 'deliberately' mowed down and killed 20 kangaroos
Though the sight of dead kangaroos by the roadside is not uncommon in New South Wales state -where about 90 percent of car crashes are caused by collisions with the animals - the scale and allegedly intentional nature of the incident shocked locals.
Australian teen 'deliberately' mowed down and killed 20 kangaroos
Kangaroos usually doze among the trees by day and wander the streets at night to graze on watered lawns. / AP
Mucahid DurmazMucahid Durmaz
October 2, 2019

An Australian teenager has been charged over the deaths of 20 kangaroos, which he allegedly mowed down with his truck in a killing spree that lasted an hour.

The dead kangaroos, including two joeys, were found littered over roads in Tura Beach, 450 kilometres (280 miles) south of Sydney, on Sunday morning.

At least three other joeys were orphaned as a result of the disturbing attack, according to wildlife rescue group WIRES.

Police said Wednesday the man, 19, had been arrested and charged with animal cruelty offences on Tuesday.

The man allegedly hit and killed the marsupials with his utility vehicle late on Saturday night.

"We take incidents such as these very seriously and anyone who engages in activities such as these will face the full brunt of the law," Bega Valley chief inspector Peter Volf said.

RECOMMENDED

Though the sight of dead kangaroos by the roadside is not uncommon in New South Wales state – where about 90 percent of car crashes are caused by collisions with the animals – the scale and allegedly intentional nature of the incident shocked locals.

"It was a very unpleasant sight," resident Rob Evans told the ABC. "Police see an awful lot of things, but you could see that they were shocked as well."

WIRES said the incident came to its attention when police brought a six-month-old orphaned joey to one of its volunteers at 1.30am on Sunday. Two others aged around nine months old were discovered later.

The group said it was "horrified" by the "apparent act of cruelty", with the three surviving joeys now requiring round-the-clock care.

Eastern grey kangaroos usually begin venturing out of their mother's pouch at about nine months of age, but are not fully independent until they reach 18 months.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert