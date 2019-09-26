Real Madrid's teenage Brazilian duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes sent them top of La Liga as both scored in a 2-0 win over Osasuna on Wednesday.

Vinicius ended a goal drought which had dragged on since February with a deflected effort in the first half from the edge of the box.

Striker Luka Jovic spurned two good opportunities and had a goal ruled out for offside as Real dominated, with debutant substitute Rodrygo curling home to seal the win shortly after coming on.

Real Madrid climbed to the top of the standings with 14 points from six games, one point and one place ahead of Atletico Madrid, whom they face on Saturday in the derby at the Wanda Metropolitano.

"We're really pleased with the result, the work we put in and for the win," said Real winger Lucas Vazquez.

"I'm really happy for (Vinicius), he's a great lad, he works hard and I'm super happy for him."

Coach Zinedine Zidane made several changes to the side that beat Sevilla, leaving out Gareth Bale entirely, and choosing to start with Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois, Karim Benzema and James Rodriguez on the bench.