UEFA has opened registration for esports competitors to represent their national teams at the inaugural eEURO 2020, with the qualifying phase kicking off in November 2019.

Players from all 55 of UEFA's national associations will look to qualify for the final tournament in London from July 9-10, a couple of days before the final of the real-world European Championship at Wembley Stadium on July 12.

Gamers will compete in Konami's eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PES 20) on the Playstation 4 video game console.

Between November 2019 and January 2020, each national association will nominate their team, with participants being chosen through either a domestic online or 'physical' tournament – unless a national eFootball team already exists.

A draw will take place in January 2020. It will divide the participating nations into 10 groups for the online qualifying phase, to be contested between March and May 2020.