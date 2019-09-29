POLITICS
Musk unveils SpaceX rocket designed to get to Mars and back
An upgraded version of the Starship could travel to Earth's orbit in less than six months, Elon Musk says.
BOCA CHICA, TX - SEPTEMBER 28: A prototype of SpaceX's Starship spacecraft is seen at the company's Texas launch facility on September 28, 2019 in Boca Chica near Brownsville, Texas. / AFP
Mucahid DurmazMucahid Durmaz
September 29, 2019

Elon Musk has unveiled a SpaceX spacecraft designed to carry a crew and cargo to the moon, Mars or anywhere else in the solar system and land back on Earth perpendicularly.

In a livestreamed speech from SpaceX's launch facility near the southern tip of Texas, Musk said Saturday that the space venture's Starship is expected to take off for the first time in about one or two months and reach 19,800 metres before landing back on Earth.

An upgraded version of the Starship could travel to Earth's orbit in less than six months, he added.

Musk says it's essential for the viability of space travel to be able to reuse spacecraft and that it's important to take steps to extend consciousness beyond our planet.

A crowd watched as Musk spoke from a stage in front of the large spacecraft, which has a reflective, metal exterior.

Musk says Saturday marked the 11th anniversary of a SpaceX rocket reaching orbit for the first time.

SOURCE:AP
