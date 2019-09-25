St Petersburg, Munich and Wembley Stadium in London will host the three Champions League finals from 2021, European football's governing body UEFA said on Tuesday.

UEFA also announced that it would expand the size of the top divisions in the Nations League, while its new third tier club competition, due to start in 2021, would be known as the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Istanbul in Turkey is already scheduled as the host of this season's Champions League final on May 30 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium and UEFA has gone for tried and tested venues for the next three editions.

The 2021 final will be the second to be staged in Russia after Moscow hosted Manchester United's penalty shootout win against Chelsea at the Luzhniki Stadium in 2008.

St Petersburg's venue hosted World Cup games last year and is also a host for the Euro 2020 tournament.

Munich hosted Chelsea's victory over home side Bayern in 2012 while Wembley will take charge of Europe's premier club final for the eighth time.

Wembley will in 2023 celebrate the 100th year since the opening of the original stadium in London.