Day 5, September 28

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have called on world leaders to take a firm stance with Iran, siding squarely with Saudi Arabia after an attack on its oil facilities earlier in the month that has been widely blamed on Tehran.

UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan said Saturday that Iran's nuclear agreement with world powers should have included the Arab Gulf states, and addressed its ballistic missile program and support for armed groups.

Bahrain accused Iran of perpetuating terrorism, and of specifically endorsing militant groups that have transformed Iraq "into a launching pad to hit its targets."

Day 4, September 27

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that the crisis involving Muslim Rohingya refugees from neighbouring Myanmar is "going beyond the camps" where they are staying.

Hasina appealed to the international community to "understand the untenability of the situation" surrounding the refugees from Myanmar, who are fleeing persecution by the military there.

"The crisis is now going beyond the camps. Despite all our efforts to contain it, the crisis is now becoming a regional threat."

She said that health and security are becoming problems as congestion and environmental problems increase.

Pakistan's PM Khan warns of bloodbath in Kashmir

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan warned on Friday there would be a bloodbath when India lifts its curfew in India-administered Kashmir and that any all-out conflict between the two nuclear-armed nations would reverberate far beyond their borders.

Khan made the remarks in an impassioned speech to the annual United Nations General Assembly after India last month removed the decades-old autonomy in the part of Kashmir it controls under India's constitution.

Khan said with 900,000 Indian troops once a curfew is lifted Kashmiris "will be out in the streets. And what will the soldiers do? They will shoot them."

Khan bluntly warned that war was possible over India's actions in Kashmir.

TRT World's Jon Brain explains.

The nuclear-armed rivals, which have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir, have been locked in a worsening standoff since August 5, when Modi stripped the portion of Kashmir that India controls of its limited autonomy.

Modi's Hindu nationalist-led government imposed a sweeping military curfew and cut off residents in the Muslim-majority region from virtually all communications.

Indian PM Modi avoids speaking about Kashmir

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has denounced terrorism but avoided any mention of India's crackdown in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

Modi told world leaders gathered on Friday at the United Nations General Assembly that India's "voice against terrorism to alert the world about its evil rings with seriousness and outrage.

Day 3, September 26

Saudi Arabia is calling on the world to apply “utmost pressure with every tool available” to end Iran’s aggressive conduct, and says the best way to control Tehran is by cutting off its financial resources.

Saudi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Assaf at the UN General Assembly on Thursday again blamed Iran for the September 14 missile and drone attack on Saudi oil facilities. That attack jolted global oil prices and temporarily knocked out nearly 6 percent of daily global crude production.

Iran has denied any involvement, but Saudi Arabia insists Iranian weapons were used and has invited UN investigators to assess where the strikes were launched from.

The US, France, Britain and Germany also blame Iran, which has been under US sanctions since 2018.

Europe's Tusk: Patriotism needs global dimension

European Council President Donald Tusk said the idea of an imminent clash between globalism and patriotism is “false and dangerous.”

He says history shows how easily love of country can turn into hatred toward neighbouring nations.

Tusk didn’t mention Trump, who was the most prominent of several leaders sounding populist and nationalist themes at the assembly this week. Trump said globalism made past leaders “ignore their own national interests.”

Tusk says he equates globalism with solidarity, a term he prefers.

Solidarity was the name of the pro-democracy movement that rose in his native Poland in the 1980s.

Tshisekedi says he wants UN to continue fighting militias

Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi says he wants UN peacekeepers to continue fighting militias in his country, marking a stark departure from his predecessor.

Tshisekedi told the UN General Assembly that Congo needs a strong, well equipped force that can bring stability to the vast, resource-rich country beset by various rebel groups.

Tshisekedi was speaking for the first time since taking office after former President Joseph Kabila relinquished power after 18 years. Kabila had long said the peacekeeping force was not welcome in his country and wanted it gone.

The Security Council has called for a review of the force, the UN’s biggest, with an eye toward possibly handing power to Congolese forces.

Instability in Congo is particularly worrying because the country is also battling an Ebola outbreak. Tshisekedi said progress was being made in combatting the virus, and new medicine and vaccines are being tested there.

Show 'evidence' Iran attacked Saudi oil facility – Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani challenged the US and others to provide evidence to back up their accusations that Tehran carried out this month's attack on a Saudi oil facility.

"Those who make the allegations must provide the needed proof. What is your evidence?" he told reporters in New York, a day after addressing the UN General Assembly.

"If you do have any evidence or documentation please do make them available to me," Rouhani said, adding that the US, France, Britain and Germany "should stop" supplying weapons to Saudi Arabia.

The Iranian leader also said he would "of course" hold talks with the United States if President Donald Trump lifted sanctions and ended his policy of maximum pressure on Tehran.

"If we reach a time when these preconditions are taken off the table, of course the possibility exists to talk with America," he said at Thursday's press conference.

Abbas urges world to end Israeli aggression

Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas urged the international community Thursday to end Israeli aggression in Palestine.

"What would you do if someone tried to take the land of your country and how would you react," Abbas told the UN General Assembly.

"The international community should uphold its responsibilities to bring an end to this aggression and arrogance," he said.

"It is time to implement the resolution adopted by you, otherwise all these resolutions are pointless."

Palestine will not surrender to Israel's occupation, he said, and he expects the UN to implement just one resolution out of many taken on Palestine.

Abbas said Palestine is a "constructive player" in the international community, and deserves to be a full member of the UN and all its bodies.

"Jerusalem will always remain the eternal capital of Palestine regardless of any schemes and actions," he said and reiterated his support for a two-state solution.

Israeli occupation will inevitably end and Palestine will continue to call for respect to its rights, he said.

Day 2, September 25

World faces new threat from cyber-terrorism - UN chief

Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned the world is facing "an unprecedented threat from intolerance, violent extremism and terrorism" that affects every country, exacerbating conflicts and destabilising entire regions.

The UN chief told a Security Council ministerial meeting "the new frontier is cyber-terrorism – the use of social media and the dark web to coordinate attacks, spread propaganda and recruit new followers."

He stressed that the response to the unprecedented terrorist threat "must complement security measures with prevention efforts that identify and address root causes, while always respecting human rights."

The US and its Western allies echoed the secretary-general.

US deputy ambassador Jonathan Cohen said the world is witnessing this "dangerous approach" in Syria, where the regime and its Russian allies "justify as legitimate counter-terrorist operations airstrikes on civilians, schools, ambulances and hospitals that have killed over a thousand people since April and wounded over 2,000."

The US is also "deeply concerned" by the plight of more than one million ethnic minority Muslims in China's Xinjiang province who have been arbitrarily detained "under the guise of counter-terrorism."

Libyan prime minister rules out talks with rivals

Libya’s Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj has ruled out peace talks with the leader of his country’s rival government, describing him as a “war criminal”.

Sarraj used much of his time to deride Khalifa Haftar and his supporters as “coup plotters” and blame them for Libya’s continued instability.

Sarraj said Haftar was “not a partner for peace.”

Early April, forces loyal to warlord Haftar launched a campaign to capture Tripoli from forces aligned with the UN-recognised GNA.

Clashes between the two sides since then have left more than 1,000 people dead and about 5,500 wounded, according to the World Health Organization.

Libya has remained beset by turmoil since 2011, when long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and killed in a bloody NATO-backed uprising after four decades in power.

Trump says he put 'no pressure' on Zelenskiy

President Donald Trump says he placed “no pressure” on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden.

Trump commented during a meeting in New York with Zelenskiy on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

Asked about their July telephone call, Zelenskiy said it was a “good phone call” and “normal” and that he and Trump discussed “many things.”

Zelenskiy adds: “Nobody pushed me.”

A rough transcript summarising the call that the White House released on Wednesday shows Trump prodded Zelenskiy to work with the US attorney general and Trump’s personal attorney to investigate Biden, a former US vice president.

Colombia's president blasts Venezuela's leader

Colombia's president slammed Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro as a dictator who offers a safe haven for terrorist groups.

In his speech, Ivan Duque said he has proof Maduro is harbouring criminals plotting against Colombia. He vowed to deliver a 128-page dossier to UN leaders outlining the evidence.