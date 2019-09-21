A battered copper rooster that used to sit atop the spire of Notre-Dame Cathedral is to go on public display more than five months after the massive fire that almost burned the iconic building to the ground.

The rooster was one of several culturally-important artifacts salvaged after the fire, on April 15 2019, which destroyed the cathedral’s spire and much of its roof.

“It was one of the symbols of Notre-Dame de Paris and is even more so now,” French Culture Minister Franck Riester told reporters on Friday.

“(The rooster) has been scarred by the fire. It was heated and then it fell, something which triggers another debate: should we restore it or leave it like it is, as a witness on what happened on April 15?”