CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Fire-damaged rooster from Notre-Dame's spire goes on display
The rooster was one of several culturally-important artifacts salvaged after the fire in April, which destroyed the cathedral’s spire and much of its roof. It will go on display in Paris this weekend as part of European Heritage Days.
Fire-damaged rooster from Notre-Dame's spire goes on display
The iconic copper rooster, which was perched at the top of the spire of Notre-Dame Cathedral for more than a century, before the blaze, is displayed at the exhibition "Revoir Notre-Dame de Paris" as part of European Heritage Days 2019, at the French Culture Ministry in Paris, September 20, 2019. / Reuters
By Aamer Rahman
September 21, 2019

A battered copper rooster that used to sit atop the spire of Notre-Dame Cathedral is to go on public display more than five months after the massive fire that almost burned the iconic building to the ground.

The rooster was one of several culturally-important artifacts salvaged after the fire, on April 15 2019, which destroyed the cathedral’s spire and much of its roof.

“It was one of the symbols of Notre-Dame de Paris and is even more so now,” French Culture Minister Franck Riester told reporters on Friday.

“(The rooster) has been scarred by the fire. It was heated and then it fell, something which triggers another debate: should we restore it or leave it like it is, as a witness on what happened on April 15?”

RECOMMENDED

The rooster will go on display in Paris this weekend as part of European Heritage Days, in which sites of cultural interest open their doors to the public.

Asked if the cathedral as a whole could be restored in five years’ time, as French President Emmanuel Macron promised, Riester said that remained the aim but added that the work would not be rushed.

Riester also said Notre-Dame was still not entirely secured and that a thorough study was underway to establish the type of permanent damage the fire left on the structure of the cathedral.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander