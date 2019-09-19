FIFA president Gianni Infantino has raised hopes that Iran will lift a ban on women entering football stadiums before a World Cup qualifying game next month.

Attention on the ban intensified when a 29-year-old activist, Sahar Khodayari, died this month after setting herself on fire outside a courthouse. She had been detained for dressing as a man to enter a football stadium and believed she faced six months in prison.

Infantino said in a statement Thursday "now is the moment to change things and FIFA is expecting positive developments starting in the next Iran home match."

Iran, the top-ranked team in Asia, hosts Cambodia at the 78,000-capacity Azadi Stadium in Tehran on October 10.

Infantino has been urging Iran's government to lift the 40-year ban imposed after the Islamic Revolution.

FIFA's statutes prohibit discrimination by member federations and could allow for Iran to be suspended from international football.

"Our position is clear and firm. Women have to be allowed into football stadiums in Iran," said the FIFA president, who previously got assurances at a March 2018 meeting with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani.

Iran briefly relaxed its rule last November when hundreds of women were selected to attend the Tehran stadium for the Asian Champions League final second leg game.