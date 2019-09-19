Finding itself in trouble again against Juventus in the Champions League, Atletico Madrid just kept pushing.

Trailing by two goals against the team that knocked it out of the competition six months ago, the Spanish side found a way back this time.

Hector Herrera scored in the 90th minute of his Atletico debut to salvage a 2-2 draw against the Italian champions on Wednesday in their group opener.

"What I liked the most was that we never gave up," Atletico coach Diego Simeone said. "We kept pressing and kept trying to create chances. The draw was well-deserved."

Stefan Savic had put Atletico back in the game in the 70th after Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus opened a 2-0 lead through Juan Cuadrado and Blaise Matuidi.

"The characteristic of this team is to keep fighting until the end," said Herrera, the Mexican midfielder who joined from Porto in the offseason. "We wanted the win, but this draw is a good result against a team like Juventus."

Ronaldo, who was jeered by the rowdy Atletico crowd nearly every time he touched the ball, led Juventus past Atletico with a hat trick in the round of 16 last season after the Spanish club had won the first leg 2-0 in Madrid.

"I think we played well but we have a bitter taste in our mouth because we felt we had the game in our hands," Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri said. "We need more attention and focus on set pieces. We will work on that."

Herrera jumped high from near the penalty spot to head in the equalizing goal from a corner kick by Kieran Trippier. Teammate José María Giménez nearly got in the way, but Herrera was still able to send the ball into the corner.