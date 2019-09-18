POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Ter Stegen saves penalty as Barcelona draws 0-0 at Dortmund
Lionel Messi came on as a substitute for the last 30 minutes for his first appearance of the season but was unable to spark the visitors' struggling attack, with Dortmund creating the best chances of the game.
Ter Stegen saves penalty as Barcelona draws 0-0 at Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus has his penalty saved by Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen at the Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany on September 17, 2019. / Reuters
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
September 18, 2019

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen saved a second-half penalty as the Spanish giant began its Champions League campaign by drawing 0-0 at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi came on as a substitute for the last 30 minutes for his first appearance of the season but was unable to spark the visitors' struggling attack, with Dortmund creating the best chances of the game.

Ter Stegen saved a penalty from Dortmund captain Marco Reus in the 57th and denied the home side with a string of saves on his return to his native Germany.

Dortmund substitute Julian Brandt struck the crossbar and Paco Alcácer also went close against his former side. It was the first game in which the Spanish striker failed to score this season.

The 16-year-old Ansu Fati made his Champions League debut to become Barcelona's youngest player in a UEFA competition, before coming off for Messi in the 59th. Messi hadn't played since injuring his leg in pre-season.

RECOMMENDED

Slavia Prague held Inter Milan 1-1 after conceding a late equalizer in the other Group F game in Italy.

Defender Mats Hummels showed why Dortmund brought him back from Bayern Munich with several vital interventions, starting with a block to deny Antoine Griezmann's first effort for Barcelona, then a crucial headed clearance from the lurking Luis Suárez. Griezmann, on his Champions League debut for Barcelona, produced the cross.

Dortmund's first big chance fell to Reus, who was denied for the first time by ter Stegen in the 25th. Jadon Sancho also missed a good opportunity.

A Barcelona corner caused chaos in the Dortmund defense, with Roman Bürki punching the ball clear and Fati's effort from the rebound deflected over by Reus.

Dortmund was more aggressive after the break but ultimately couldn't get past ter Stegen. Messi, meanwhile, looked far from his best and the home fans cheered loudly when he was crowded off the ball by three defenders as the Argentine failed to make an impact.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area