POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Turkish weightlifter becomes world champion
Saziye Erdogan won a gold medal in the 45 kilograms snatch category and a silver medal in the clean and jerk category after lifting 77 and 92 kilograms.
Turkish weightlifter becomes world champion
Saziye Erdogan previously won a gold medal in the Europe Championship, Batum, Georgia. April 6, 2019 / AA
Mucahid DurmazMucahid Durmaz
September 18, 2019

Turkey's Saziye Erdogan was crowned with the 2019 World Weightlifting Champion title in Thailand on Wednesday.

In the women’s 45 kilograms, Erdogan won a gold medal in the snatch category and won a silver medal in clean and jerk category after lifting 77 kilograms and 92 kilograms, respectively to claim the title in Pattaya city.

RECOMMENDED

The 2019 World Weightlifting Championships will run through September 27. A total of 734 athletes from 105 countries will compete in the tournament.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area