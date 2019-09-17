"Saturday Night Live" has fired comedian Shane Gillis for making racist jokes about Chinese people, the US late night comedy show said Monday, just four days after he was unveiled as a new cast member.

Videos of Gillis using the derogatory term "chi-ks" and making homophobic comments triggered a rapid backlash and were widely shared following Thursday's announcement that he had been signed as a new cast member.

The language used by Gillis was "offensive, hurtful and unacceptable," a spokesperson for producer Lorne Michaels said in a statement sent to AFP.

"We were not aware of his prior remarks that have surfaced over the past few days," it said, adding: "We are sorry that we did not see these clips earlier, and that our vetting process was not up to our standard."

Gillis said he understood the decision, writing in a statement on Twitter that he "would be too much of a distraction" on the NBC show due to the controversy.

"I'm a comedian who was funny enough to get SNL. That can't be taken away," he said.

The offensive comments were made during the recording of "Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast."

The videos have been removed from the podcast's YouTube channel, but continue to circulate on social media.