CULTURE
3 MIN READ
'SNL' fires comedian over racist Chinese slur
Videos of Gillis using the derogatory term and making homophobic comments triggered a rapid backlash and were widely shared following the announcement that he had been signed as a new cast member.
'SNL' fires comedian over racist Chinese slur
'SNL' fires comedian over racist Chinese slur
By Aamer Rahman
September 17, 2019

"Saturday Night Live" has fired comedian Shane Gillis for making racist jokes about Chinese people, the US late night comedy show said Monday, just four days after he was unveiled as a new cast member.

Videos of Gillis using the derogatory term "chi-ks" and making homophobic comments triggered a rapid backlash and were widely shared following Thursday's announcement that he had been signed as a new cast member.

The language used by Gillis was "offensive, hurtful and unacceptable," a spokesperson for producer Lorne Michaels said in a statement sent to AFP.

"We were not aware of his prior remarks that have surfaced over the past few days," it said, adding: "We are sorry that we did not see these clips earlier, and that our vetting process was not up to our standard."

Gillis said he understood the decision, writing in a statement on Twitter that he "would be too much of a distraction" on the NBC show due to the controversy.

"I'm a comedian who was funny enough to get SNL. That can't be taken away," he said.

The offensive comments were made during the recording of "Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast."

The videos have been removed from the podcast's YouTube channel, but continue to circulate on social media.

RECOMMENDED

One clip had been viewed more than 4 million times Monday.

In the conversation, Gillis and co-host Matt McCusker discuss the origins of the Chinatown neighbourhood.

Gillis repeatedly mispronounces noodles as "nooders" and performs a mocking imitation of a Chinese waitress unable to understand his order.

In another, Gillis describes two prominent comedians as "fa--ot comics."

Gillis, seen as a rising star on the US stand-up comedy circuit, said in an earlier statement that he was "happy to apologise to anyone who's actually offended" but that he was a "comedian who pushes boundaries."

The clips provoked fury on social media, with many noting that Gillis had been hired at the same time as Bowen Yang, the show's first full-time Asian American cast member.

Yang is of Chinese heritage and gay.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests