Ric Ocasek, famed frontman for The Cars rock band, was found dead in a Manhattan apartment on Sunday, police said.

The New York City police department said officers responding to a 911 call found the 75-year-old Ocasek at about 4 pm [local time] on Sunday. They said there was no sign of foul play and that the medical examiner was to determine a cause of death.

The Cars chart-topping hits in the late 1970s and 1980s included "Just What I Needed," ''Shake It Up" and "Drive."