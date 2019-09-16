CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Ric Ocasek, singer for The Cars, dies at 75
Lead singer of 1980s hook-heavy hitmakers The Cars found dead in Manhattan apartment, police say.
FILE PHOTO: Producer Ric Ocasek arrives at the 2015 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Bob Dylan in Los Angeles, California February 6, 2015. / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
September 16, 2019

Ric Ocasek, famed frontman for The Cars rock band, was found dead in a Manhattan apartment on Sunday, police said.

The New York City police department said officers responding to a 911 call found the 75-year-old Ocasek at about 4 pm [local time] on Sunday. They said there was no sign of foul play and that the medical examiner was to determine a cause of death.

The Cars chart-topping hits in the late 1970s and 1980s included "Just What I Needed," ''Shake It Up" and "Drive." 

The band was inducted last year into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In May of 2018, model and actress Paulina Porizkova announced on social media that she and Ocasek had separated after 28 years of marriage. 

The pair first met while filming the music video for "Drive."

SOURCE:AP
