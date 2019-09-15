POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Fury overcomes wound and Wallin for points victory
Fury was expected to cruise against his underdog challenger, but was forced to overcome an early injury and battle a relentless Wallin to maintain his unbeaten record.
Fury overcomes wound and Wallin for points victory
Tyson Fury poses during a press Cconference held at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, Britain on May 13, 2019. / Reuters
By Aamer Rahman
September 15, 2019

Britain's Tyson Fury overcame an early cut over his right eye to win a majority decision against his gutsy Swedish opponent Otto Wallin in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Fury was expected to cruise against his underdog challenger, but was forced to battle through the bloody cut and a relentless Wallin to maintain his unbeaten record.

The judges scored the bout 16-112, 117-111 and 118-110 in favor of Fury, but there were moments when he faced real danger.

Wallin struck Fury with a left hook in an early round to open a bloody gash that had to be tended to for the remainder of the night.

"It was a great fight, I got caught on the eye and that changed the fight," Fury said in a ringside interview.

"For the majority I could not see out of the eye. Then there was a clash of heads and I got cut again."

RECOMMENDED

The referee paused the fight in the sixth round to have the cut inspected, and that seemed to be the wake up call needed to ignite the 6-foot-9-inch boxer.

Fury came alive in the middle to late rounds, pounding Wallin with close range shots though not finishing him.

The final round proved a wild finish as Fury went for the kill before being hit with a powerful left from the southpaw Wallin.

Wallin (20-1) entered the night undefeated but untested by notable competition. The 28-year-old exceeded expectations in an entertaining clash.

"I did everything I could, I tried my best and Tyson is a great champion," he said. "Nobody can question my heart or question that I'm a good fighter."

Fury (29-0-1) is now scheduled to fight a rematch in February with Deontay Wilder with whom he fought to a controversial draw last December.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years