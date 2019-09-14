Kevin Feige was honoured at the 45th annual Saturn Awards, but the Marvel Studios president gave higher praise to someone other than himself.

Feige said in a video message that he was “humbled” after accepting the inaugural Stan Lee Builder award, named after the late Marvel Comics mastermind. He paid homage to Lee for kick-starting the Marvel legacy, calling him a “genius”.

“He was enthused with humanity and kindness,” said Feige, who did not attend the ceremony, but spoke on a large video screen. “He put that into every creation he had, which is why they all still resonate today. It will resonate for centuries to come.”

Feige was recognised for the successful creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a film world with multiple story lines and characters that so far has spanned 23 films over 11 years.

The latest phase of the franchise triumphantly concluded with the record-breaking “Avengers: Endgame” film, which took home multiple awards, including best comic-to-motion picture release.