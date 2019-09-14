CULTURE
Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige at the 2018 BAFTA Awards / AP
By Aamer Rahman
September 14, 2019

Kevin Feige was honoured at the 45th annual Saturn Awards, but the Marvel Studios president gave higher praise to someone other than himself.

Feige said in a video message that he was “humbled” after accepting the inaugural Stan Lee Builder award, named after the late Marvel Comics mastermind. He paid homage to Lee for kick-starting the Marvel legacy, calling him a “genius”.

“He was enthused with humanity and kindness,” said Feige, who did not attend the ceremony, but spoke on a large video screen. “He put that into every creation he had, which is why they all still resonate today. It will resonate for centuries to come.”

Feige was recognised for the successful creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a film world with multiple story lines and characters that so far has spanned 23 films over 11 years. 

The latest phase of the franchise triumphantly concluded with the record-breaking “Avengers: Endgame” film, which took home multiple awards, including best comic-to-motion picture release.

“Iron Man” and “Lion King” director Jon Favreau and Marvel’s head of television Jeph Loeb also received honorary awards. Favreau was handed the Saturn Visionary award for his work in modern cinema, while Loeb was given the Dan Curtis Legacy award, which highlights the accomplishments in genre television.

“Halloween” star Jamie Lee Curtis received a standing ovation after winning best actress in a 2018 film. The actress isn’t a huge fan of horror films, but said she was grateful that her role in the first “Halloween,” in 1978, help kick-start her career.

“I never, ever, ever thought I would be an actress,” Curtis said.

Robert Downey Jr won best actor for his work in “Avengers: Endgame”.

SOURCE:AP
