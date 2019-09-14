POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Duchess of Sussex returns to work to launch new charity fashion range
Meghan Markle has made her first official public appearance since the birth of her son to launch the fashion collection, created in collaboration with well-known British stores and fashion designers.
Duchess of Sussex returns to work to launch new charity fashion range
Britain's Prince Harry and Princess Meghan attend a youth event in London. / Reuters
By Aamer Rahman
September 14, 2019

Britain’s Duchess Meghan returned to work on Thursday for the first time following the birth of her first child with husband Prince Harry to launch a new fashion range whose sales will help a charity supporting unemployed women.

Meghan, the duchess of Sussex, has made a handful of public appearances since son Archie was born in May, but the launch of the fashion collection, created in collaboration with well-known British stores and fashion designers, marks her first official engagement.

The sale of the “Smart Set Capsule Collection” will last for at least two weeks and is designed to help Smart Works, a charity that provides quality clothes and training for unemployed women for job interviews.

For every item bought, one will be donated to the charity of which Meghan became the patron of earlier this year.

RECOMMENDED

The items include a blazer and trousers from fashion chain Jigsaw, a tote bag from department store John Lewis, a classic dress from Marks & Spencer and a white shirt from fashion designer Misha Nonoo, a friend of the US-born duchess.

“Since moving to the UK, it has been deeply important to me to meet with communities and organisations on the ground doing meaningful work and to try to do whatever I can to help them amplify their impact,” Markle, 38, said in a statement.

“Thank you to the four brands who came together in supporting Smart Works on this special project, placing purpose over profit and community over competition.”

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years