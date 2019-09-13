"Desperate Housewives" actress Felicity Huffman was sentenced on Friday to two weeks in jail for paying bribes to help her daughter gain admission to a prestigious American university.

Huffman, 56, was the first parent to be sentenced among 50 people indicted in a wide-ranging scam to help children of the elite secure places in top US colleges.

"After this, you've paid your dues," federal judge Indira Talwani told Huffman, telling her that after serving her term, she can rebuild her life.

"I think without this sentence you would be looking at a future with the community a round you asking why you had gotten away with this," the judge said, according to media outlets in the courtroom.

Huffman pleaded guilty in May during a tearful appearance in federal court to paying $15,000 to boost her daughter's SAT college entrance exam score.

The plea avoided what would have been a well-publicised trial and potentially lengthier jail sentence.

The crime is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of as much as $250,000.

Federal prosecutors had asked that Huffman be given a month in jail.

Her defense team recommended a sentence o f a year's probation and a $20,000 fine.

Huffman announced her intention to plead guilty in April, saying she was "ashamed" of what she had done.