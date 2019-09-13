POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Turkey beat North Macedonia 3-0 in European Volleyball
Turkey are now set to play against host Slovenia in their next match on Sunday.
Turkey beat North Macedonia 3-0 in European Volleyball
Arslan Eksi (10) of Turkey in action during the 2019 Men's European Volleyball Championship Group C match between Turkey and Russia in Ljubljana, Slovenia on September 12, 2019. / AA
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
September 13, 2019

Turkey beat North Macedonia 3-0 in the 2019 Men's CEV Volleyball European Championship Pool C match on Friday.

In the Slovenian capital Ljubljana, Turkey won the sets against North Macedonia by 25-20, 25-23, 25-13.

Turkey was unable to get off to a  good start to the CEV EuroVolley 2019 as the latest European winners Russia earned Thursday's 3-1 win.

RECOMMENDED

The Pool C has been held in Ljubljana but this tournament has been co-hosted by France, Belgium, Slovenia and the Netherlands.

In this pool, Turkey will face Belarus, Russia, Finland, North Macedonia, as well as the host nation Slovenia at Arena Stozice Ljubljana.

Turkey's next match will be against the host Slovenia on September 15.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years