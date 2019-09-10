Robert Frank, a pioneering documentary photographer whose raw style placed him among the 20th century's greats, has died, according to The New York Times. He was 94 years old.

The Swiss-born photographer rose to fame with the publication of his landmark book "The Americans," an unflinching look at US society that proved hugely influential.

Born on November 9, 1924, in Zurich, Switzerland, he grew up in a family of German Jewish industrialists and became passionate about photography at the age of 12. He trained as a photo assistant in Zurich and Basel from 1940 to 1942.

After World War II, Frank moved to the United States, doing fashion and reporting photography for magazines that included Fortune, Life, Look and Harper's Bazaar.

But he grew "tired of romanticism," and, armed with his gut and a pair of Leicas, Frank began recording scenes of daily life.