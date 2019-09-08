POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Turkey win silver medal in EuroVolley 2019
Turkey become silver medalists in 2019 CEV Volleyball European Championship over 2-3 loss to Serbia in women's final.
Turkey win silver medal in EuroVolley 2019
Serbian team was defending its title. / AA
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
September 8, 2019

Turkish women's national volleyball team became the 2019 CEV Volleyball European Championship runners-up, losing Sunday's epic final to Serbia 2-3.

Top seed Serbia won the nail-biting final match against the tournament's host nation Turkey in the capital Ankara with the sets of 21-25, 25-21, 25-21, 22-25 and 15-13.

Turkey lost the final despite the huge support of Turkish fans at the Ankara Sports Hall.

So Turkey were given their silver medal after finishing the EuroVolley 2019 in the second spot.

RECOMMENDED

World No. 12, Turkey had their best result in the 2003 European Championship as they had earned the silver medal.

Meanwhile Italy completed this tournament in the third place, returning home with bronze medal.

Italy beat Poland 3-0 with 25-23, 25-20, 26-24.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices