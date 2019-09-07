Hundreds of demonstrators took over the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival for several hours on Saturday, demanding action to fight climate change and a ban on cruise ships entering the lagoon city.

Wearing white boiler suits, the roughly 300 protesters sat on the red carpet where Hollywood stars such as Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson and Joaquin Phoenix have premiered their latest films during the 11-day event.

Waving banners that read 'Our home is on fire' and 'No to cruise ships', the protesters sat outside the main festival venue and chanted slogans, surrounded by police.

"We want to address the topic of the climate crisis, we think that it is more important than anything that we can see in the world now," said Chiara Buratti, a member of the Venice anti-cruise ship committee, adding the demonstrators wanted celebrity backing for their cause.

The protesters arrived in the early morning but left peacefully several hours later, around 1200 GMT.

Saturday is the last day of the festival, held on the Venice Lido, and the winner of the Golden Lion prize will be announced in the evening. Buratti said the demonstrators were also planning a march elsewhere on the Lido later in the day.

The protesters, who belong to Italian and foreign groups, were taking part in a five-day Venice Climate Camp event.