Eleven more women accuse tenor Placido Domingo of sexual misconduct
New allegations against Los Angeles Opera general director Placido Domingo surface after nine other women had told The Associated Press that they had been harassed by the star.
Opera singer Placido Domingo at an event at the Manhattan School of Music in New York on May 11, 2018. / Reuters Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
September 6, 2019

At least 11 more women have accused Spanish opera star Placido Domingo of sexual misconduct, allegations that the leading tenor described on Thursday as "riddled with inconsistencies".

The accusations, reported by the Associated Press (AP) and dating back three decades, follow similar claims published by the news wire in August by more than three dozen other singers, dancers, musicians, voice teachers and backstage staff who said they had witnessed or experienced inappropriate behaviour by the singer.

Los Angeles Opera, of which Domingo is general director, said last month it would bring in outside counsel to investigate the accusations.

It said on Thursday that it took the accusations "extremely seriously" but declined further comment while the investigation was ongoing.

'Riddled with inconsistencies'

Domingo's representative said in a statement on Thursday that the new claims "are riddled with inconsistencies and, as with the first story, in many ways, simply incorrect."

"Due to an ongoing investigation, we will not comment on specifics, but we strongly dispute the misleading picture that the AP is attempting to paint of Mr. Domingo,” said spokeswoman Nancy Seltzer.

RECOMMENDED

Domingo, 78, is one of the most famous classical singers and directors in the world and has performed at opera houses around the globe. 

He was one of the "Three Tenors", along with Jose Carreras and the late Luciano Pavarotti, who brought opera to a wider audience with concerts around the world in the 1990s.

The San Francisco Opera and the Philadelphia Orchestra said last month they had canceled planned appearances by Domingo in September and October.

The women told the AP the encounters with Domingo included unwanted touching, persistent requests for private meetings, late-night phone calls and attempts to kiss them on the lips.

Some said they believed their careers in the music world had been damaged because they had rejected him.

Hundreds of women have publicly accused powerful men in business, politics, the news media, sports and entertainment of sexual harassment and abuse since October 2017, fueled by the #MeToo social movement. 

SOURCE:Reuters
