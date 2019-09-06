Expressionist painter Francisco Toledo, who was well-known and respected in Mexico both for his art and his activism, has died, the country's president announced on late Thursday.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wrote in his Twitter account that "art is mourning". He called the 79-year-old Toledo "an authentic defender of nature, customs, and traditions of our people".

The artist's family later confirmed his death on his Facebook page. They said a traditional offering to the dead was being up at one of the arts centers founded by Toledo in his native Oaxaca state.

The cause of death was not immediately disclosed.