POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Maurice the rooster scores victory in battle for France's soul
Owner of famed French rooster emerged victorious from a legal battle with her neighbours over his early-morning crowing, with a court upholding the bird's right to sing in the day.
Maurice the rooster scores victory in battle for France's soul
Maurice, the rooster of Corinne Fesseau, whose loud crows landed him in court after being accused of noise pollution, is pictured in Saint-Pierre-d'Oleron, France, August 31, 2019. / Reuters Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
September 5, 2019

A French court ruled on Thursday that a rooster called Maurice could continue his dawn crowing despite complaints from neighbours, in a case the French media has cast as a battle between the old rural way of life and modern values creeping in from the city.

One of Maurice's owners, Corinne Fesseau, said the court in Rochefort, western France, rejected a demand from the neighbours that Maurice be silenced.

"Today, Maurice has won a battle for the whole of France," said Fesseau.

RECOMMENDED

Decades-long tensions

Maurice, a four-year-old rooster, lives on a small island off France's Atlantic coast. His crowing irritated a neighbour, Jean-Louis Biron, who is from the city and bought a second home next door to Maurice's owners. Biron brought the court case.

Maurice’s case underscores decades-long tensions in France around city dwellers who buy summer homes in the countryside without being ready to cope with the realities of rural life, such as animal noise, odours or insects.

Similar court cases against cows and church bells have been filed in France, but none with the same emotive impact as Maurice the rooster, who has elicited letters of support from as far away as in the US.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'