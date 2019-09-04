Fresh from a heart-breaking loss at the All-England Tennis Club, the abrupt end to Roger Federer's US Open on Tuesday raised questions whether the 38-year-old can deliver on a record-extending 21st Grand Slam title.

Federer had hoped to shake off the agony of his most recent Wimbledon final, where the top prize slipped through his fingers and into the arms of frequent rival Novak Djokovic after he failed to convert two championship points.

But unseeded Grigor Dimitrov thwarted the effort in Flushing Meadows in a five-set marathon, leaving a puzzled crowd to wonder if the Swiss will ever again hoist a Grand Slam trophy.

The 78th-ranked Bulgarian fought back for a 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 triumph over the Swiss star who had beaten him in all seven of their prior meetings.

"I wasn't even focusing on Roger. I was focusing on myself," Dimitrov said. "I was kind of looking at my dashboard to see where I was at really," Dimitrov added.

He will face Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev on Friday for a berth in Sunday's final.

Another Grand Slam for Federer?

"I don't have the crystal ball. Do you?" quipped Federer, after a reporter asked if he expected to win another Grand Slam title at his age.

"We never know. I hope so, of course. I think still it's been a positive season. Disappointing now, but I'll get back up, I'll be all right."

Federer left the court for a private medical timeout to treat his upper back near his neck before the final set but refused to blame his injury as the reason for his exit.

"I felt it the whole time. I was able to play with it. My bad not to win," the third seed said.