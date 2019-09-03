Former England football captain David Beckham, veteran US singer and song-writer Iggy Pop and teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg were among the figures honoured on Tuesday at the annual GQ Men of the Year Awards.

Beckham, who retired from professional football in 2013, received the Editor's Special Award for his services to the sport over a career of more than two decades that included playing for clubs such as Manchester United and Real Madrid as well as the England national team.

Asked by British GQ magazine in an interview to be published in its October edition what advice he had for his children, Beckham said: "To work hard, simple as that."

Among others recognised at the GQ ceremony in London, US-Australian actress Nicole Kidman won the Actress Award, Welsh actor Taron Egerton the Actor Award and Australian singer and actress Kylie Minogue, who performed at the ceremony, won the magazine's Icon Award.