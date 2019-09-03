Reigning champions the United States were given a huge scare in a nail-biting 93-92 overtime victory over Turkey at the Basketball World Cup in China on Tuesday.

Khris Middleton was the overtime hero for Gregg Popovich's young team, who are chasing a third title in a row but are yet to gel.

After Sunday's comfortable but unspectacular 88-67 win over the Czech Republic, Popovich said there was room for improvement.

There was more evidence of that in Shanghai as they made incredibly hard work of dismissing Turkey, beaten by Team USA in the 2010 final.

The US led at half-time only for Turkey — ranked 17th in the world to America's number one — to tie at 59-59 with less than two minutes left of the third quarter.

That brought a huge roar from much of the crowd and the Turks looked all set for victory with seconds left, only for Jayson Tatum to rescue the Americans by making two of three free throws at the death.

In overtime, Milwaukee Bucks forward Middleton — who was to lead the US scoring with 15 points — held his nerve to nail two free throws to snatch a dramatic win.

Popovich's team, one of the youngest at the 32-team competition, look uncharacteristically vulnerable.

They lost 98-94 to Australia in a warm-up ahead of the World Cup, the hosts ending the USA's run of 78 consecutive wins in major competitions and exhibition games.

After four days of competition, Serbia looks most likely to snatch the Americans' long-held crown.