Former Atletico Madrid striker Falcao joins Galatasaray
Colombian forward Radamel Falcao signed for Turkey's Galatasaray from Monaco in a three-year free transfer deal.
Colombian striker Radamel Falcao holds up a Galatasaray fan scarf as he arrives at Ataturk Airport in Istanbul on September 1, 2019, after French L1 AS Monaco allowed the 33-year-old to travel to Istanbul to conclude his transfer to the Galatasaray Turkish club. / AFP
By Ayşe Nur Dok
September 3, 2019

Istanbul football powerhouse Galatasaray signed Colombian forward Radamel Falcao late Monday.

Galatasaray published a video on social media to welcome Falcao, in which he has worn the Lions' traditional home jersey.

"#MissionFalcaoComplete 100%," Galatasaray said on Twitter to announce the arrival of the 33-year-old Colombian striker.

"My name is Radamel Falcao. I wanted it so much and now I am here. More ambitious than ever. Stronger ... The Tiger is now with the Lions," Falcao said in Spanish.

The Istanbul club stated that Falcao went through medical checks as well.

Galatasaray said on its website that it signed Falcao from Monaco on a free transfer and added the player inked a three-year-deal with his new club.

Falcao was a Monaco player last season, scoring 16 goals in 39 appearances for the French club.

In addition to French Ligue 1 team Monaco, Falcao played for Argentina's River Plate, Portuguese club Porto, Spanish team Atletico Madrid, and English clubs Manchester United and Chelsea.

Falcao won the UEFA Europa League titles with Porto (2011) and Atletico Madrid (2012).

In 2017, the Colombian international helped Monaco win the French top-tier Ligue 1 title, ending Paris Saint-Germain's four-season domination of the league.

Lemina becomes Galatasaray player

In addition to Falcao, Galatasaray transferred Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina on Monday.

"Galatasaray confirms the signing of Mario Lemina from Southampton FC on loan with an option to buy. Welcome to #Galatasaray, Mario!," Lions said on Twitter.

The British Premier League club had signed Lemina for $18.6 million (€17 million) from Italy's Serie A club Juventus in August 2017.

He played 23 matches and scored a goal in the Premier League last season.

SOURCE:AA
