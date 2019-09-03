Cancer has overtaken heart disease as the leading cause of death in wealthy countries and could become the world's biggest killer within just a few decades if current trends persist, researchers said on Tuesday.

Publishing the findings of two large studies in The Lancet medical journal, the scientists said they showed evidence of a new global "epidemiologic transition" between different types of chronic disease.

While cardiovascular disease remains, for now, the leading cause of mortality worldwide among middle-aged adults –– accounting for 40 percent of all deaths –– that is no longer the case in high-income countries, where cancer now kills twice as many people as heart disease, the findings showed.

"Our report found cancer to be the second most common cause of death globally in 2017, accounting for 26 percent of all deaths.

But as (heart disease) rates continue to fall, cancer could likely become the leading cause of death worldwide, within just a few decades," said Gilles Dagenais, a professor at Quebec's Laval University in Canada who co-led the work.

Health care in low-income countries

Of an estimated 55 million deaths in the world in 2017, the researchers said, around 17.7 million were due to cardiovascular disease – a group of conditions that includes heart failure, angina, heart attack and stroke.