POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Relentless Rafa knocks Cilic out of US Open
Second seed Rafael Nadal – the winner at Flushing Meadows in 2010, 2013 and 2017 – produced some electrifying moments of brilliance to end the challenge of Croatia's Marin Cilic 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.
Relentless Rafa knocks Cilic out of US Open
Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning a point around the net post against Marin Cilic of Croatia in the fourth round on day eight of the 2019 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, on September 2, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA. / Reuters
By Mazhar Ali
September 3, 2019

Rafa Nadal faced his stiffest challenge yet at the U.S. Open but raised his game to beat Marin Cilic 6-3 3-6 6-1 6-2 on Monday and continue his quest for a fourth Flushing Meadows title.

The second-seeded Spaniard was in cruise control as he took the first set behind some superb serving and stout defence but the big-hitting Croatian battled back to snatch the second.

That was as good as it would get for Cilic, however, the momentum shifting decisively in Nadal’s favour when he jumped in the air to hit a spectacular overhead smash that electrified the crowd.

Cilic would double fault later in the game to give Nadal a 3-1 lead and he would never threaten again on a hot and humid night in New York, with Tiger Woods among the star-studded crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium cheering on the Spaniard.

Nadal fired a forehand winner on match point to seal the victory and make his 40th quarter-final at a Grand Slam event.

RECOMMENDED

“For some moments in the second set I felt there was too many points in his hands,” said Nadal.

“He was pushing me back ... after (the) second set I thought something needed to change.”

The 33-year-old has had a relatively stress-free time at the tournament so far, dropping just one set and getting a walkover in the second round.

Next up for the 18-time Grand Slam champion is a meeting with Argentine Diego Schwartzman, who toppled Alexander Zverev in their round of 16 clash earlier in the day.

Nadal is on a collision course with third seed Roger Federer and could meet his old rival in Sunday’s final if both players advance. Federer faces Grigor Dimitrov in the quarters on Tuesday.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
Terror group YPG detains 23 Syrians welcoming government forces in Hasakah
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Tom Cruise moves out of his London residence after violent robbery in neighbourhood
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo